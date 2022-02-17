Niger: Operational Update, December 2021 - January 2022

On 30 December 2021, 177 vulnerable refugees were evacuated from detention in Libya and brought to safety in Niger. Once in Niger, the evacuees receive protection assistance and psychosocial support while waiting for durable solutions.

A total of 140,289 internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently stay in Tillabéri & Tahouaregions. This number continues to increase immensely due to insecurity and insurgency.

Due to the growing insecurity in the region of Maradi, the number of IDPs has increased sharply and reached 15,910 persons. Diffa region at Lake Chad hosts 236,862 displaced persons.