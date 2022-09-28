Niger: Operational Update, August 2022

The government of Niger, with the support of UNHCR, is conducting a physical and biometric verification exercise of refugees and asylum seekers to validate their presence in Niger and to update their personal data and needs. This exercise began in June in Diffa, and so far, a total of 43,480 people have been verified. The exercise is ongoing.

A total of 289,799 forcibly displaced persons lives in the Diffa region (including 130,023 refugees, 120,673 IDPs, 35,491 returnees, and 3,612 asylum seekers). Many of those forced to flee had been displaced more than once.

As of August 31, a total of 4,861 persons had been resettled from Niger to third countries, including 3,411 persons evacuated from Libya (through the Emergency Transit Mechanism ETM) and 1,450 refugees that have been registered in Niger.

Operational context

Despite various conflicts in some of its neighbouring countries, Niger has always kept its borders open, and is currently hosting 294,467 refugees and asylum seekers, with 65% coming from Nigeria, 26 % from Mali, 6% from Burkina Faso, and 3% from other countries. Furthermore, there are more than 347,648 Internally Displaced People (IDP) and Nigerien returnees (who have stayed outside the country for more than 10 years and who have recently returned to Niger).

UNHCR’s work in Niger focuses on the protection, assistance, and solutions for persons of concern, with particular attention to women, children and persons with specific needs guided by a community-based approach. UNHCR also supports the Nigerien authorities in the search for durable solutions for displaced communities in Niger.

Those figures represent the time-frame January to August 2022 and include persons that have recently arrived in Niger, who were captured through a monitoring process, and/or a pre-registration process.

They have not all yet been verified as asylum seekers/refugees.