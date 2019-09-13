Niger, Nigeria, Chad - Floods (UN OCHA, IOM, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2019)

Recent floods have been reported across Niger, Nigeria and Chad, resulting in deaths and widespread damage. In Niger, the number of deaths has increased to 57, while more than 132,000 people have been affected since the beginning of rain season. Zinder, Maradi regions (south) and Niamey Capital City are the hardest hit areas, where at least 12,200 houses have been destroyed, according to media reports. In Nigeria, floods inundated several areas in the north-east of the country, including two refugee camps, affecting around 3,450 people, according to UN OCHA on 11 September. In Chad, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that in Harata Village 423 people have been displaced, following recent floods in the Sila Region (eastern Chad). Some areas affected by armed conflict are inaccessible due to continuous rainfall, while the state of emergency has been extended in the north, and east regions. Heavy rainfall will continue to affect southern Chad, south and eastern Nigeria over 14-15 September.