Niger, Mali - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2020)
- Since late June, widespread floods triggered by heavy rain has been affecting parts of Niger and Mali, resulting in casualties and damage.
- In Niger, 9 people died, 20,174 people have been affected and 2,244 houses collapsed, the most affected Regions are Maradi and Tahoua.
- In Mali, 7,648 people were affected, including 5,406 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Local authorities and their partners are providing help and relief items to those most affected.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected across south-eastern Mali and drier conditions are forecast over the rest of the country and Niger.