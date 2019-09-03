Niger - Level 2 emergency declared in the Maradi region (UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2019)

Since early May 2019, deteriorating security conditions in Sokoto and Zamfara states in Nigeria have forced some 60,000 Nigerians to seek asylum in Niger's Maradi region. They are receiving prima facie refugee status as they are being registered, and accommodated in around 40 different villages near the border. As violence continues, more Nigerian refugees are expected to arrive.

The growing number of refugees has put immense pressure on host communities, who are struggling to provide accommodation and basic services including food, water and shelter. As women and children constitute the majority of refugees, there are gaps in protection and education. The malnutrition rate is about 35%. The location is affected by chronic and recurrent epidemics of cholera and malaria. The health centres are far and lack capacity.