Niger – Killing of humanitarian aid workers (DG ECHO, ACTED, IMPACT Initiatives, OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2020)

On Sunday 9 August, 7 humanitarian workers and their guide in Niger were murdered by armed individuals in the Kouré area, Tillabéri region, Niger.

The Non-State Armed Groups (GANE) exactions (abusive collection of tithes, cattle thefts, assassinations, abductions of persons) including abductions of vehicles (private, State services, humanitarian) are ongoing in Tillabéri, the region bordering Mali and Burkina Faso. Criminal actions target the civilian population, which is regularly subjected to racketeering and threats. In addition, an increase in acts targeting humanitarian actors has been observed.

The gradual deterioration of the security situation has caused the internal displacement of 139,780 persons in Tillabéri region, with a total of 530,000 displaced people in the country, these numbers are rising daily.