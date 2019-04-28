Niger: Key Message Update, April 2019

Increased intensity of conflict and internal displacement

Key Messages

Good food availability through average cereal production and current harvests of market garden produce provide food access and seasonal income for most farming households. Pastoral households earn income mainly from sales of animals and animal products that provide normal access to staple foods. These favorable conditions allow the majority of households to maintain Minimal (IPC Phase 1) acute food insecurity outcomes.

Market cereal supply is stable against the seasonal trend, not only due to domestic availability, but also due to cross-border trade. In most markets, prices are down slightly to significant compared to 2018 and average.

Stressed (IPC Phase 2!) acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 2!) prevails in the Diffa region, with humanitarian assistance preventing worse outcomes. However, the crisis now affects more people than previously following a resurgence of attacks that have led to the new displacement of more than 18,000 people since February / March 2019.

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity persists in the Tillabery region where it is affecting more and more people because of the increase in internal displacement from insecure areas to more secure parts of the zone. These new displacements increased the number of IDPs by 17 percent in March 2019 compared to December 2018, according to the estimated change in the number of IDPs made in February / March 2019 by IOM, UNHCR and OCHA.