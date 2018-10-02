Niger: Italy provides healthcare kits and water treatment equipment

Health care kits and water treatment equipment were delivered by Italy to the Ministry of Health of Niger as part of Italian cooperation initiatives to support public healthcare in the West African country affected by a cholera epidemic which has already caused 57 deaths. The regions most affected are Maradi, Zinder Tahoua and Dosso. In recent months Italy made six donations; they included healthcare materials, equipment for water purification and treatment, emergency kits for surgical and trauma patients, and materials for the treatment of the most widespread diseases (malaria, cholera, gastrointestinal diseases). Finally, in order to help prevent the spreading of malaria, 4 thousand mosquito nets were distributed.

During the ceremony for the delivery of the material that had arrived at the Diori Hamani airport of Niamey on a flight organized by the Italian Air Force, the Nigerien Health Minister, Idi Illiassou Mainassara, expressed his satisfaction and the appreciation of his Government for the growing support provided by Italy to improve the health conditions in the Country. "Once again," Minister Mainassara added, "Italy has supported the efforts that the Nigerien authorities are making to combat the cholera epidemic, the first case of which occurred in the Maradi region. The disease then propagated to the Zinder, Tahoua and Dosso regions''. Italy’s Ambassador to Niger, Marco Prencipe, pointed out that "the donation of medicines and medical materials, in response to the request expressed by Niger, is a concrete example of Italy’s support for the health sector in Niger and is part of a broader framework for strengthening the bilateral relations between the two Countries''.