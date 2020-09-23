Niger: Italy and WHO help strengthen health facilities for migrants and vulnerable populations

The Italian government has donated €350 000 to help WHO strengthen health care capacity at points of entry to stop the spread of COVID-19 among migrants and other vulnerable groups.

WHO also delivered 15 000 fabric protective masks to the Government of Niger.

The funds will be used by WHO, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) who are working to monitor borders and stop the further spread of the pandemic.