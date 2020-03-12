Niger: IPC Acute Malnutrition Analysis, June 2019 - May 2020

AN ALREADY ALARMING NUTRITIONAL SITUATION IS EXACERBATED IN 2020

ACUTE MALNUTRITION OCTOBER 2019 - MAY 2020

918,360: the number of 6-59 months children acutely malnourished IN NEED OF TREATMENT

Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM): 396,539

Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM): 521,821

376,444 Pregnant or lactating women acutely malnourished IN NEED OF TREATMENT

Overview

From June to October 2019, corresponding to the lean season (peak of malnutrition), 1 region and 19 departments were in Serious acute malnutrition (IPC Phase 3) and 2 other departments were in Critical acute malnutrition (IPC Phase 4). A total of 918,360 children aged 6 to 59 months will suffer from acute malnutrition during the year 2020, based on the results of the national SMART nutrition survey conducted between August and September 2019. From November 2019 to February 2020, the nutritional situation has likely improved, with 1 department in a Critical phase, and 3 other departments and 1 region in a Serious phase. From May 2020, if increased measures are not taken, a fairly significant deterioration to the nutritional situation will likely occur. Therefore, 2 departments could move into the Critical phase (IPC Phase 4), and 1 region and 8 departments in the Serious phase (IPC Phase 3).

For the current period, 3 regions out of 8 were analysed at the regional level, including one, Tahoua, classified as Serious (IPC Phase 3) and two, Niamey and Tillabéri, in Alert (IPC Phase 2). A total of 34 departments were analysed, with 2, N’Gourti and Maîné-Soroa, classified in a Critical situation (IPC Phase 4), 19 in a Serious situation (N’Guigimi, Boboye, Aguié, Bermo, Dakoro, Gazaoua, Guidan-Roumdji, Madarounfa, Mayahi, Tessaoua and Belbedji), DamagaramTakaya, Doungass, Gouré, Kantché, Magaria, Mirriah, Tanout and Tesker) and 13 in an Alert situation (Aderbissinat, Bilma, Arlit, Iférouane, N’Gall, Tchirozérine Diffa, Goudoumaria, Dogondoutchi, Dosso, Gaya, Tibiri and Takéta). The situation has likely significantly improved between November 2019 and February 2020, but could deteriorate from March 2020 onwards.

The major contributing factors to acute malnutrition vary from one unit of analysis to the other: more specifically, those related to inadequate food intake, high prevalence of childhood morbidities, very high levels of anemia, sub-optimal infant and young child feeding practices, poor access to safe drinking water and poor hygiene and sanitation conditions. The negative effects related to insecurity in the regions of Diffa, Tillabéri, Tahoua and Maradi are not negligible and could negatively affect the nutritional situation. Household acute food insecurity appears here as a minor contributing factor in most of the areas analysed.