Niger - Insecurity in Tillaberi region leading to new population displacements (UN OCHA, RRM, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2022)

Since May 1st, a new wave of violence against civilian populations has been conducted by Non-State Armed Groups in Tillaberi region, at the border with Burkina Faso. Over the last 3 weeks, 43 civilians have been killed and 22 have been kidnapped.

This new wave of violence has resulted in new population movements, with more than 15,000 people forcibly displaced over that period. The Tillaberi region alone already holds more than 115,000 forcibly displaced persons.

The violence also occurs at a time when food and nutrition insecurity have reached alarming levels as we enter the lean season. An estimated 1.2 million people are severely food insecure in the Tillaberi region, which represents about 30% of the total population.