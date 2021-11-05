Niger
Niger – Insecurity in Tillaberi region (DG ECHO, INSO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 November 2021)
- Insecurity and violent attacks continue to affect Tillaberi region with non-state armed groups targeting the civilian population. In response to the attacks, an increasing number of local communities are building their own self-defense capacities with the use of weapons.
- On 2 November, in Banibangou area, a self-defense group of young people travelling in search of non state armed groups was ambushed. Various reports indicate that about 60 community members were killed during that ambush, including a locally elected leader.
- More than 100 people have been killed in Tillaberi region since the start of the agricultural season in July, many of them as they were tending to their fields.
- In Banibangou area, the majority of the population is constrained in accessing agricultural lands due to prevalent insecurity. On top of recurrent violence, this situation may lead to dramatic levels of food insecurity, despite the harvesting period and end of the lean season.