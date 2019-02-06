Niger – Insecurity, Forced displacement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 February 2019)

On 4 February, a new attack was reported in Kanama, a commune on the border of Niger. Overnight, more than 300 people crossed into the Diffa region of Niger. Two days before, six people were killed by a non-state armed group.

The insecurity caused by the spillover of the Nigeria crisis (with inter-ethnic clashes, leadership struggles, and new non-state armed groups emerging) continues to impact the civilian population. In the Diffa region, hundreds of recently displaced people are relying on humanitarian assistance to survive. Almost 250 000 people live in dire conditions, spread across 116 internally displaced person sites, one refugee camp and in host families. Substantial humanitarian assistance is required to provide food, emergency shelter, protection and access to basic health care.