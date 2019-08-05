05 Aug 2019

Niger – Insecurity and forced displacement - Refugee influx in Maradi region (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Aug 2019

  • Over the last couple of weeks, there has been a significant influx of Nigerian refugees in Maradi region, fleeing insecurity and violence in Sokoto and Zamfara states. The Niger Government and UNHCR have now registered up to 35,000 Nigerian refugees across 40 villages as of 31 July, while 25,000 others have been identified by village chiefs and still need to be registered.

  • Pressure on the local population who are hosting the refugees is now extreme. In many places, the number of refugees is higher than the host population and as a result existing services and infrastructures have reached their limits with food stocks empty, health services unable to cope, water points are overcrowded and education is severely hindered.

  • DG ECHO partners are carrying out a multi-sector humanitarian needs assessment to provide urgent assistance, while UNHCR has the lead to assist refugees.

