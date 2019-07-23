Niger - Insecurity and forced displacement (DG ECHO, OCHA, Unicef) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2019)

Security conditions continue to worsen in Tilabery and Maradi regions, resulting in new forced displacements over the last week. A worrying trend of targeted threats and killings by non-state armed groups in Tilabery region at the border between Mali and Niger, combined with inter community tensions has led to new forced displacement, pushing 1,000 people away from their village into safer areas. The Rapid Response Mechanism has been mobilized.

In Maradi region, a village near Gabi has been attacked by an armed group coming from the neighbouring Zamfara State in Nigeria, with motorbikes raids resulting in the killings of six people. The high level of insecurity in Nigeria’s Zamfara and Sokoto State has already led to an estimated 85,000 forced displacements over the last month, including 20,000 refugees in Maradi. Recent estimates by DG ECHO’s partners indicate an even growing number of people forcibly displaced. Needs assessments are on-going.