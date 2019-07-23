23 Jul 2019

Niger - Insecurity and forced displacement (DG ECHO, OCHA, Unicef) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Jul 2019 View Original

  • Security conditions continue to worsen in Tilabery and Maradi regions, resulting in new forced displacements over the last week. A worrying trend of targeted threats and killings by non-state armed groups in Tilabery region at the border between Mali and Niger, combined with inter community tensions has led to new forced displacement, pushing 1,000 people away from their village into safer areas. The Rapid Response Mechanism has been mobilized.

  • In Maradi region, a village near Gabi has been attacked by an armed group coming from the neighbouring Zamfara State in Nigeria, with motorbikes raids resulting in the killings of six people. The high level of insecurity in Nigeria’s Zamfara and Sokoto State has already led to an estimated 85,000 forced displacements over the last month, including 20,000 refugees in Maradi. Recent estimates by DG ECHO’s partners indicate an even growing number of people forcibly displaced. Needs assessments are on-going.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.