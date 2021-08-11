Niger
Niger – Increasing violence against civilians in Tillaberi region (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster, INSO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2021)
- On 9 August, a violent attack by non State armed groups (NSAG) occurred in Banibangou area, Tillaberi region, killing 15 civilians.
- The frequency of these attacks is increasing at an alarming rate in Tillaberi region. Since early August, there have been 6 attacks against local communities, killing about 30 civilians. Since early July, about 80 civilians have lost their lives, many of them attacked as they were cultivating their agricultural lands.
- The recurrence of such incidents has led to increased fears among civilians when accessing their nearby agricultural lands, at a time when food insecurity is already alarming in these areas.