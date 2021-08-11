Niger

Niger – Increasing violence against civilians in Tillaberi region (DG ECHO, Protection Cluster, INSO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 August 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • On 9 August, a violent attack by non State armed groups (NSAG) occurred in Banibangou area, Tillaberi region, killing 15 civilians.
  • The frequency of these attacks is increasing at an alarming rate in Tillaberi region. Since early August, there have been 6 attacks against local communities, killing about 30 civilians. Since early July, about 80 civilians have lost their lives, many of them attacked as they were cultivating their agricultural lands.
  • The recurrence of such incidents has led to increased fears among civilians when accessing their nearby agricultural lands, at a time when food insecurity is already alarming in these areas.

Related Content