Niger: Humanitarian Snapshot, as of 31 January 2021

The emergence of new humanitarian needs and the unmet persistence led to a worsening of people's vulnerability in 2020. This situation is further aggravated by factors related to the deterioration of the security situation in the three regions of Diffa, Tahoua, and Tillabéri, where non-state armed groups have increased their activities during the last months. As of 30 November 2020, ongoing conflict and the increased conflict insecurity at the border with Nigeria have also led to more than 560,000 people displaced, including 298,000 IDPs. While needs grow, humanitarian access is more constrained. Furthermore, according to the authorities, the impact of floods in 2020 has been particularly severe, as it has caused damage in all eight regions of Niger and affected 632,608 people. Many affected regions are already struggling with insecurity, high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, and climate change. Floods also risk increasing the incidence of waterborne diseases, impact hygiene and sanitation, and reduce the capacity to implement adequate preventative measures against COVID-19.