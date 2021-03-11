Niger
Niger | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021
Attachments
In 2020, the Niger faced heavy flooding, armed conflict along with additional population displacements and the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which have significantly impacted rural areas and the agriculture sector thereby leading to increased levels of food insecurity and malnutrition in the country. Providing livelihoods support to both displaced households and host communities is essential to quickly improve their food security and enhance social cohesion.