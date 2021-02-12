Niger: Humanitarian Dashboard - January to December 2020 (as of 22 January 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Niger is facing a complex humanitarian emergency marked due to ongoing conflict and conflict insecurity and the effects of climate change. Moreover, endemic poverty and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic aggravate the already fragile humanitarian situation. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance increased by over 60%, from 2.3 to 3.7 million. According to the results of the «Cadre Harmonise,» between October and December, food insecurity in Niger has reached the level of crisis with 1.2 million people from all regions of the country, with a high concentration in eight departments (N'Gourti, Bosso, N'Guigmi, Madarounfa, Abala, Ayorou, Banibangou, and Torodi). These eight departments are also experiencing considerable population movements and severe humanitarian access constraints due to insecurity. A total of 993 security incidents were reported in 2020, including attacks against civilians perpetrated by non-state armed groups, criminality, kidnapping, and gender-based violence. Among them, 287 incidents were directly affecting the humanitarian action and partners. These incidents instill fear among the population who flee their homes searching for refuge as a preventive measure. In 2020, about 564,000 people sought refuge from violence.

On the US$ 516.1 million required by the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan to provide lifesaving assistance to 1.8 million people in Niger, US$ 311 million (60 per cent of the required amount) were received as of 31 December 2020.