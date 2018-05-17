Niger: Hepatitis E Epidemic DREF Operation n° MDRNE018 Emergency Plan of Action Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Hepatitis E virus is probably the leading cause of viral hepatitis in the world. The global burden of Morbidity Study (WHO, 2010) estimated that at least 20.1 million people are infected globally by the virus genotypes 1 and 2 every year, out of which only 3.4 million people reported the disease, resulting in 70,000 deaths and 3,000 new-borns baby deaths.

All hepatitis E viruses that can cause disease to human being belong to a single serotype. Nevertheless, there are four different genotypes; genotypes 1 and 2 are predominantly faecal-oral as the virus is transmitted by water and / or person to person in the context of low drinking water quality and where the risk of faecal pollution is naturally high or aggravated by seasonal flooding.

The most common clinical presentation starts with a prodromal phase of 1 to 10 days with non-specific flulike symptoms such as fatigue, discomfort, anorexia, nausea and vomiting. A fever limited between (38-39°C) is common. The first distinctive signs of Hepatitis are often dark urine, pale clay coloured stools, followed by the appearance of a jaundice. As a result of the appearance of jaundice, prodromal symptoms generally disappear. More often, the infection heals spontaneously after approximately 2 weeks, however in some cases, a fulminant form of Hepatitis develops.

During pregnancy, hepatitis E is the main cause of miscarriages, new-born baby deaths, preterm delivery, increased risk of neonatal complications such as hypoglycaemia and transmission of the Hepatitis virus E from mother to child. In addition to sporadic transmission, genotypes 1 and 2 can cause large-scale epidemics outbreak that can last several months or even years.

Located in the Sahara area, Niger has experienced recurrent and persistent epidemic outbreaks in recent years due to certain diseases, particularly meningitis, measles and recently Rift Valley fever.

In 2017, the country experienced its first hepatitis E epidemic virus (HEV) outbreak recorded in the region of Diffa. As of 29 June 2017, the total number of suspected cumulative cases of hepatitis E was 1,096 of which 34 deaths. The trend analysis showed a gradual increase in cases. According to medical doctors, when the rainy season starts, meningitis slows down while Hepatitis E increases. As per UNOCHA snapshots from 24 October 2017, at least 2,035 suspected or confirmed cases were reported as of 24 October with at least 38 deaths. The lethality rate moved from 29% on 25 April to 1.86% by 24 October 2017. There was also a decrease in the number of cases from 10 July 2017. The report also indicated that the women and people aged 15 and above were the most affected with the highest number of cases reported in Diffa.