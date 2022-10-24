Niger - Heavy rain and floods, update (NOAA-CPC, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 October 2022)

Since June, heavy rainfall has affected several parts of Niger, causing floods and resulting in casualties.
According to media reports, nearly 200 fatalities have been recorded, 211 people sustained injuries, and about 277,875 individuals have been affected. In addition, 30,000 houses have been damaged, as well as 126 classrooms in 74 schools, six health centres and 235 grain stores and 2,303 ha of flooded crops.
Additionally, following the flooding of the river Komadougou, in Diffa, 10,347 individuals have been affected and 925 houses flooded.
The most impacted Regions include the Maradi and Zinder (central Niger), Dosso (southwestern Niger) and Tahoua (western Niger) and Diffa (river Komadougou flooding).
For the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected across the country.