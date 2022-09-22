Niger - Heavy rain and floods, update (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2022)

Since June, heavy rainfall the rainfall season has been affecting parts of Niger, causing floods and resulting in casualties.
According to media reports, 168 fatalities have been recorded, 185 people sustained injuries and about 226,717 individuals have been affected. The most impacted areas include the Maradi region (72 fatalities) and the Zinder Region (49 fatalities).
Heavy rainfall caused the destruction or damage of more than 25,000 dwellings (houses, huts, and shelters), 71 classrooms, 6 medical care centres, and 217 cereal granaries. Nearly 700 cattles were also decimated.
On 22-24 September, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over south-western Niger.