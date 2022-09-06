Niger - Heavy rain and floods (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2022)

Following the damage caused by heavy rain and floods in several regions of the country, the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) issued a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF). DG ECHO is supporting the operation with EUR 150 000.

The action aims at mitigating the impacts of river flooding in Niamey, Tillaberi and Dosso. It will assist 3,000 households (i.e. 21,000 individuals) in the sectors of hygiene, water and sanitation as well as disaster risk reduction.