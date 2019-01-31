Niger: Gender Impact Analysis November 2018

CARE responds to the crisis of the Lake Chad Basin (LCB) since 2014 in Niger and 2015 in Chad and Cameroon.

INTRODUCTION

The armed conflict in northern Nigeria extended to Cameroon, Niger and Chad created a humanitarian crisis that displaced 4,025,486 people (IOM DTM, April 2018). This crisis revealed a crucial protection dimension with, in particular, multifaceted violence against women and girls and the dislocation of families that left hundreds of thousands of women and children with the responsibility of caring for themselves and their families. CARE has responded to this crisis since 2014 in Niger and 2015 in Chad and Cameroon with a gender-focused approach. A gender impact analysis, funded by Global Affairs Canada, was conducted in August 2018 in all three countries to assess the effectiveness of the gender mainstreaming approach used and its impact on men's lives, affected women, girls and boys and make recommendations for improvement. The points below summarize some of the results of this analysis.

Affected women and men have found a healthier and more dignified life thanks to the combined effect of the construction of shelters, drinking water points, sanitation works, the distribution of specific hygiene kits for women and girls, babies and men. Families have found an intimate and more dignified life, while women and girls live their menses easily and are less at risk of violence. "With the implementation of the drilling in the middle of the village, the women and the children refuel without problem whereas before it was the men who took charge of the fetching of water because of the distance to the water point and insecurity," points out a key informant from Kapiro2 (Chad).

Households, especially the most vulnerable and femaleheaded, rely less on negative livelihood strategies thanks to cash distributions, food and fortified foods, and support for crop and livestock production. Women have abandoned the risky practice of cutting and selling the firewood they used to do to survive. Household Acceptable Food Consumption Score (ACS) improved from 31% to 81.1% respectively in the second and third distributions in Chad while in Niger, 75% of households surveyed receiving cash have an acceptable food consumption.