14 Sep 2018

Niger – Forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN)(ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Sep 2018 View Original

  • The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) continues to rise in Tillabery and Tahoua regions, on the border with Mali. 42 000 people have been forcibly displaced in recent months due to the spillover from the Mali crisis. Frequent attacks, inter-ethnic clashes, threats and thefts, as well as military operations have led to more civilians fleeing their villages in both regions. Access to public services (e.g. education, health) has been disrupted. Protection incidents, including gender-based violence, have reportedly risen.

  • DG ECHO and its partners are monitoring the situation closely and contributing to the emergency response.

