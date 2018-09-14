Niger – Forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN)(ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2018)

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) continues to rise in Tillabery and Tahoua regions, on the border with Mali. 42 000 people have been forcibly displaced in recent months due to the spillover from the Mali crisis. Frequent attacks, inter-ethnic clashes, threats and thefts, as well as military operations have led to more civilians fleeing their villages in both regions. Access to public services (e.g. education, health) has been disrupted. Protection incidents, including gender-based violence, have reportedly risen.