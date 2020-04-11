Niger
Niger - Forced displacement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 April 2020)
- Violent clashes between Regular Armed Forces and Armed Opposition Groups have occurred over the last days in Inates area in Tillabery in Niger, close to the border with Mali. This is the same area where, in December 2019, an attack from Armed Opposition Groups against the military camp of Inates caused the death of 71 Niger soldiers.
- These recent clashes are triggering forced displacements of local population who fear retaliation from both sides. More than 8 000 people have started moving over the last three days towards Ayorou and Dessa areas and more are expected to arrive in the near future.
- Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger has called on the High Commissioner for Peace Consolidation to raise the need for respecting International Humanitarian Law (OCHA).