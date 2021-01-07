Niger
Niger – Forced displacement and insecurity increase in Tillabéri region, update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2021)
- Following the violent attack against in the Tillabéri region, the local authorities, supported by humanitarian actors, conducted a joint mission on 5 January to assess the humanitarian needs.
- The updated evaluation is: 105 civilians killed, 26 gunshot wounded, hundreds of granaries burnt down and 10,600 people forcibly displaced (1,523 households). 105 men, head of households were killed; many women and children had to walk away to seek protection in other villages such as Mangaize and Tondikiwindi. Between 500 and 700 children are now out of school.
- This situation may worsen in the following days as almost 700 other households are still in the villages. Local host families do not have enough resources to share, and there are growing needs in health, shelter and WASH.
- A military operation is deployed to secure the area. Another assessment mission of affected people and humanitarian needs is planned in the coming days. DG ECHO partners are mobilized to provide life-saving response while dealing with limited remaining stocks and resources.