Niger: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 4, 2018

The insurgency linked to Boko Haram and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-West Africa in the Lake Chad Basin has displaced 104,300 Nigeriens within the country, while instability and insecurity have forced Malians and Nigerians to cross into Niger in search of shelter and protection. As of mid-2018, the UN reported that Niger hosted approximately 58,500 Malian refugees and 118,900 Nigerian refugees.

Civil insecurity is particularly disruptive to livelihood activities, farming and trade in parts of Diffa Region, where Stressed (IPC 2) and Crisis (IPC 3) levels of acute food insecurity will continue until January 2019, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network. Conflict in some areas of western Niger’s Tillaberi Region is also contributing to Stressed-level acute food insecurity during the same period. Meanwhile, Stressed conditions will persist through September 2018 in most pastoral zones around the country, where livestock-raising households have faced depleted pasturelands, limited water supplies and low livestock prices. From October–January, however, conditions in pastoral areas will largely improve to Minimal (IPC 1) levels of acute food insecurity as pastures regenerate, animals gain weight and livestock prices increase.