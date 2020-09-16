Niger
Niger - Floods update (UNHCR, CARE, DMN, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September)
Since July, heavy rain has been affecting the country, causing floods and resulting in casualties and widespread damage. The most affected Regions are Maradi, Agadez and Niamey.
According to UNHCR, at least 71 people have died, 90 have been injured and more than 350,000 have been affected.
In addition, about 36,000 houses collapsed and 8,989 ha of farmland were destroyed.
National authorities in cooperation with humanitarian partners are providing help for those affected.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected across the southwestern Regions.