Niger

Niger - Floods update (UNHCR, CARE, DMN, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September)

  • Since July, heavy rain has been affecting the country, causing floods and resulting in casualties and widespread damage. The most affected Regions are Maradi, Agadez and Niamey.

  • According to UNHCR, at least 71 people have died, 90 have been injured and more than 350,000 have been affected.

  • In addition, about 36,000 houses collapsed and 8,989 ha of farmland were destroyed.

  • National authorities in cooperation with humanitarian partners are providing help for those affected.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected across the southwestern Regions.

