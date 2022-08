Since June, heavy rain and widespread floods have been affecting several parts of Niger, resulting in an increasing number of casualties and damage.

According to media reports, 75 people have died, and 108,000 have been affected. The worst-hit regions are Maradi in the central south, Zinder in the central-east, and Tillaberi and Tahoua in the west. On 31 August-2 September, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over southern Niger