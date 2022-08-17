Niger

Niger - Floods update (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2022)

  • The rainy season that started at the beginning of June continues to affect Niger, resulting in increased humanitarian impact.

  • According to media reports, so far at least 32 people have died and more than 66,000 persons have been affected.

  • The most impacted regions include Zinder (southern Niger), Diffa (south-east Niger) and Tillabéri (south-west Niger).

  • Across the affected areas, heavy rainfall destroyed or damaged more than 7,000 homes and caused the collapse of classrooms, health care centres, granaries and other buildings.

  • On 17-19 August, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over southern and central-western Niger.

