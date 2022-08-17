Niger - Floods update (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2022)

The rainy season that started at the beginning of June continues to affect Niger, resulting in increased humanitarian impact.

According to media reports, so far at least 32 people have died and more than 66,000 persons have been affected.

The most impacted regions include Zinder (southern Niger), Diffa (south-east Niger) and Tillabéri (south-west Niger).

Across the affected areas, heavy rainfall destroyed or damaged more than 7,000 homes and caused the collapse of classrooms, health care centres, granaries and other buildings.