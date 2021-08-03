Niger - Floods (NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2021)

Heavy rainfall in Niger since mid-June has caused extensive floods, resulting in casualties. According to media reports, at least 35 people died and 24 were injured due to floods or heavy rain-related accidents. Maradi (southern Niger), Agadez (northern Niger) and Niamey (south-western Niger) are most affected. Up to 2,500 houses have been destroyed and 50 schools damaged. More than 26,530 people have been affected by floods and heavy rainfall. Moderate rainfall is forecast over southern and western Niger, including Maradi Region and Niamey Capital City.