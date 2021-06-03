Niger: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRNE024

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

From 12 to 13 August 2020, Niger Red Cross Society (NRCS) regional committees of Zinder, Dosso, Tahoua and Maradi, reported heavy rainfall in these regions, which led to flooding in several localities. The extreme weather change resulted in torrential rainfalls that caused displacement, damage to property and exposed affected population to a risk of outbreak of water borne and vector related diseases. According to the Department of Meteorological Services, in Niamey, as of 12 August 2020, the water levels of Niger River was at 640 CM and even more for a flow of 2,512 m3/s.

This was the highest the station had ever recorded since its installation in Niamey. In addition, the outcome of the rapid assessments carried out by NRCS volunteers in the regions of Maradi, Tahoua and Dosso, was as follows: 2,283 households were affected (approximately 15,981 people) with one death recorded. About 868 houses had collapsed, 77 animals died, 246 areas of crops land devasted and seven (7) barns were destroyed. This situation led to the displacement of affected population, who found refuge in classrooms, host families and even in the open air. These people lived in hard conditions not only because of the loss of their property and homes, but also were exposed to diseases such as malaria, cholera, and the spread of the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

These floods occurred in a context of increased vulnerability due to the growing insecurity in the country and the Covid-19 crisis which has degraded the weak resilience of communities. In response, the NRCS with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched this DREF Operation for CHF 264,252 with the aim to support the people most affected by the floods in the regions of Maradi, Dosso, and Tahoua.