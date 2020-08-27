Niger: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF Operation n° MDRNE024

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

According to the Red Cross Society of Niger (RCSN) regional committees of Zinder, Dosso, Tahoua and Maradi, heavy rainfall was recorded from 12 to 13 August 2020 in these regions causing flooding in several localities. The current rainy season, which started in June, is expected to continue to the end of September 2020. The drastic weather change has resulted in torrential rains that have already affected the regions causing displacement, damage to property and a risk of an outbreak of water borne and vector related disease. According to the Department of Meteorology Services, in Niamey, the Niger River marks the record height ever measured of 640 CM. The red alert level set at 620 CM for the flow of 2,512 m3/s has been reached and exceeded since 12 August 2020. On 18 August 2020, the river marked the height of 640 CM at 10 AM, corresponding to a flow of 2,716 m3/s. This is the record never reached at the Niamey station since its installation. The forecast of the trends for the next 2 days indicates that the rise in water level will continue and the alert would remain Red.

According to the data resulting from the assessments carried out by the RCSN volunteers, the situation is as follows: a total of 2,283 households are affected, (approximately 15,981 people), and the damages are estimated as follows: 868 houses destroyed, 77 animals washed away, 246 areas of crops land invaded and seven (7) granaries destroyed. One death was also recorded. This situation led to the displacement of the affected population, who found refuge in schools, and in host families.

These people live in difficult conditions not only because of the loss of their property and homes, but they also live in classrooms and even in the open air where they are exposed to mosquitoes and other risks. This situation exposes them to the risk of diseases such as malaria, cholera, and the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The situation is likely to worsen with the rainfall forecast, which indicates the likelihood of rainstorm in the coming days according to meteorological services.

With regard to the current situation and its evolution, the urgent humanitarian needs of the flood victims are expressed in terms of shelter, household items, livelihood and basic needs, water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH) and health.

According to UNOCHA report of 10 August 2020, since June, more than 88,000 people have been affected by floods in Niger 1, with 33 deaths; 9,568 houses collapsed; 2,455 ruminants killed; and 1,494 agricultural land fields damaged in the 8 regions of the country. The table below produced by the General Directorate of Civil Protection on 10 August 2020 indicates the floods situation in the country since June 2020.