Niger - Floods (Directeur de la Meteorologie Nationale, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect the country (in particular the southern regions) since the beginning of the rainy season (early June), causing severe floods that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage. The worst affected regions are: Zinder, Maradi, Diffa, Tahoua, Dosso, and Tillabéri.
Media report, as of 28 July, 20 fatalities, 27 injured people, and a total of more than 48,400 affected people across the aforementioned regions.
Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over southern Diffa and southern Zinder regions. Very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Maradi region.