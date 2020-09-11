Niger - Floods (DG ECHO, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, UN OCHA, UNOSAT, DMN, Reliefweb, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2020)

In August, widespread flooding caused by heavy rain and by overflow of the Niger river has been affecting most part of Niger (mainly Maradi, Agadez, Niamei and Tahoua regions) leading to fatalities, people displaced and severe damage.

According to the national authorities, as of 7 September there were 58 casualties registered. To date, a total of 52,404 households, representing 432,613 people, have been affected and 36,155 houses are destroyed. These numbers are 6 times higher than in 2019.

According to the forecast over the coming weeks, more rain is expected that could increase the caseload of people affected and also the number of affected households.