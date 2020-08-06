Niger
Niger - Floods (DG ECHO, Government of Niger, UNOCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 August 2020)
Heavy rains and subsequent floods have hit several parts of the country in recent weeks.
According to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, 14 people have died, 3 417 houses destroyed and 35 360 people have been affected, had their livestock killed, or their lands devastated.
The government of Niger, together with international humanitarian actors are supporting the most pressing needs in food, shelter and non food items.
Over the coming weeks, more heavy rains are expected that could exacerbate the precarious situation of those already affected.