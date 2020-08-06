Niger

Niger - Floods (DG ECHO, Government of Niger, UNOCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 August 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rains and subsequent floods have hit several parts of the country in recent weeks.

  • According to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, 14 people have died, 3 417 houses destroyed and 35 360 people have been affected, had their livestock killed, or their lands devastated.

  • The government of Niger, together with international humanitarian actors are supporting the most pressing needs in food, shelter and non food items.

  • Over the coming weeks, more heavy rains are expected that could exacerbate the precarious situation of those already affected.

Related Content