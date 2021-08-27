Niger - Floods and Cholera outbreak (ANP, UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2021)

Floods caused by the rainy season continue to affect areas of Niger, resulting in casualties.

According to the Nigerien Press Agency (ANP), at least 62 people have died, 60 others have been injured and up to 105,690 individuals have been affected. Niamey Region is the most affected area, where 2020 people have been displaced to two evacuation sites.

Extensive damage has been reported to 28 places of worship, 60 schools and 436 buildings.

The UN OCHA reported that floods are followed by outbreaks of cholera in several regions of Niger, resulting in 1,770 cases of cholera including 68 deaths.