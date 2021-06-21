Niger: Factsheet Maradi, June 2021

+ 52,000 Nigerian refugees biometrically registered in the Maradi region

Non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnapping in Nigeria’s NorthWestern States have forced 80,000 people to flee in Maradi region, Niger, over the past two years.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate, assistance provision, including registration, protection, health, housing, access to WASH services and education.

The key response is the relocation of refugees in villages of opportunity, away from the border, to ensure their safety. 13,743 refugees have been relocated so far.