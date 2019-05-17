17 May 2019

Niger - Deterioration of security and humanitarian situation (DG ECHO, NGOs)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 May 2019 View Original

  • In recent weeks violence affecting Western regions of Niger has sharply increased with a series of attacks targeting the Nigerien armed forces and civilian population. Mangaïze village (host to 7,000 Malian refugees) has been targeted twice by non-state armed groups and humanitarian vehicles have been car-jacked. On 14 May a patrol of the Nigerien armed forces was also attacked near Tongo Tongo village, close to the Malian border, resulting in a high number of casualties.

  • Tillabery region is already one of the most food-insecure areas in the country. It hosts 120,000 forcibly displaced who depend entirely on humanitarian aid for access to basic services. Humanitarian access is increasingly a challenge, as needs continue to rise. DG ECHO's partners - who are very active in the area - have had to temporarily suspend activities in the Tillabery region.

