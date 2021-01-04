Niger
Niger - Deadly attacks against civilian population in Tillabéri region (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Cluster Protection, Media/AFP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2021)
- On 2January, non-state armed groups (NSAG) attacked two villages in Tillabéri region, Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye, killing an estimated 100 civilians, one of the worst attacks against the local population in Niger. Gardens and granaries were burnt. 25 people were injured and are receiving medical care in Mangaize, Ouallam and Niamey.
- Responsibility has yet to be claimed for the attack but it was well-organised, occuring 20km from Mangaize, a secured zone with the presence of Niger forces. 100 motorbikes in two columns targetted both villages at the same time, during daytime. The attack may have been in retaliation for the local population’s refusal to pay a local tax to NSAG.
- Forced displacement of the population has been reported towards Mangaize. A multi-sectoral assessment is planned by humanitarian actors once access is secured. Niger's authorities have distributed cash, food and non-food items to help those affected.
- Niger has been facing intense activities of NSAG to its east, south and west borders for several years.