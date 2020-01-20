Niger: Country Operational Update, November-December 2019

On 31st of December, 124 vulnerable refugees were flown in from detention in Libya. Their cases will be process in Libya while awaiting durable solutions.

A new emergency theatre has emerged in Maradi region, where UNHCR has biometrically registered 35,359 persons.

UNHCR has officially launched its out of camp strategy in Tillabery region. Today, 45% of the refugee population in Mangaize camp has already moved to the city of Ouallam.

KEY INDICATORS

3088 Number of vulnerable refugees in detention that have been evacuated to safety in Niger since November 2017.

45% Percentage of persons under our mandate living in Agadez and had their files examined or under examination.

439,634 Number of registered refugees, returnees, IDPs and asylum seekers in Niger.