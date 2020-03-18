Niger + 6 more

Niger: Country Operational Update, January - February 2020

Source
Published
Origin
View original

Attachments

On 31st of December, 124 vulnerable refugees were flown in from detention in Libya. Their cases will be processed in Niger while awaiting durable solutions.

A new emergency threat has emerged in Maradi region, where UNHCR has biometrically registered 35,499 persons.

UNHCR has officially launched its out of camp strategy in Tillabery region. Today 45% of the refugee population in Mangaize camp has already moved to the city of Ouallam.

KEY INDICATORS

3080* Number of vulnerable refugees in detention in Libya that have been evacuated to safety in Niger since November 2017.

45%* Percentage of persons under our mandate living in Agadez and had their files examined or under examination.

457,981 Number of registered refugees, returnees, IDPs and asylum

Related Content