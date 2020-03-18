Niger: Country Operational Update, January - February 2020

On 31st of December, 124 vulnerable refugees were flown in from detention in Libya. Their cases will be processed in Niger while awaiting durable solutions.

A new emergency threat has emerged in Maradi region, where UNHCR has biometrically registered 35,499 persons.

UNHCR has officially launched its out of camp strategy in Tillabery region. Today 45% of the refugee population in Mangaize camp has already moved to the city of Ouallam.

KEY INDICATORS

3080* Number of vulnerable refugees in detention in Libya that have been evacuated to safety in Niger since November 2017.

45%* Percentage of persons under our mandate living in Agadez and had their files examined or under examination.

457,981 Number of registered refugees, returnees, IDPs and asylum