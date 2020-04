Niger: Country Operational Update, April 2020

Due to rising insecurity in Maradi region, the numbers of internally displaced persons have raised sharply and reached 18,545 persons.

The number of IDPs in Tillabery and Tahoua region has increased with 36% over the last 12 months. At least 97,097 persons are internally displaced.

With the support of the EU, UNHCR has constructed 1621 social houses for the most vulnerable refugees and Nigeriens in Diffa region.

KEY INDICATORS

3,208*

Number of vulnerable persons in detention in Libya that have been evacuated to safety in Niger since November 2017.

479,416*

Persons who have fled their home countries or are internally displaced and living in Niger.

Update On Achievements

The operation is managed by over 390 staff in 8 locations: 1 Representation, the ETM office and the one-stop-shop in Niamey; three Sub-Offices in Agadez, Diffa and Maradi; two Field Offices in Tahoua, and Tillabery and two Field Units in Abala and Ouallam.

Operational Context

Prevention and response to the global COVID-19 pandemic is key today. While UNHCR continues to deliver aid, the organization has set up a strategy which focuses on increased coordination with the Government and other stakeholders. Prevention is paramount and carried out through communication campaigns, distribution of hygiene kits to the Government and refugees and site planning. UNHCR has donated tons of medical supplies and equipment to the Government, including Refugee Housing Units to isolate confirmed cases. An important scale up of medical and WASH (Water Hygiene Sanitation) staff is ongoing. An estimated 5,992,023 USD will be needed this year to continue and scale up measures in UNHCR’s field operations to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and prevent further spread.

Sahel Situation: began in 2012 with the outbreak of conflict in northern Mali. UNHCR and the Government of Niger have developed a joint strategy to close the camps in the Tillabery region and to support the socioeconomic integration of the 58,599 Malian refugees into the country. With the support of the EU Trust Fund and GIZ, as well as development partners such as the World Bank and ILO, Malian refugees and their host communities have access to land, housing and livelihood opportunities, while national health, education and water infrastructure is being reinforced.

The deteriorating security situation has caused the internal displacement of 97,097 persons in the Tillabery and Tahoua regions. Protection monitoring, especially in the border areas, and an adequate protection response for identified cases is ongoing. Due to rising insecurity in these areas, at least 6534 Nigeriens, mainly women and children, fled to Mali. Most of them are settled in the Cercle of Anderamboukane and Menaka.

Finally, the presence of armed groups in Burkina Faso has triggered the cross-border displacement of 3,332 persons at the least. Armed incursions into Niger from Burkina Faso’s armed groups have also caused internal displacement. These persons are stuck in inaccessible zones near the border. Their exact numbers are expected to be higher. This situation is set to continue over the next months.