Niger: Country Operation Update, October 2021

Highlights

In October, all refugees - and internally displaced children have returned back to school in the country benefitting from upgraded school facilities.

UNHCR has provided cash assistance for basic needs and for income generating activities to 1,033 vulnerable refugees in Tillabéri region.

PROTECTION

Since the closure of the Refugees Hosting Area of Intikane on 16 June 2021, UNHCR’s protection monitoring teams have conducted remote monitoring activities including the tracing of population movements.

As of 31 October 2021, a total of 3,274 refugee households of 18,080 individuals and 4,382 IDPs households of 33,536 persons have been traced in 25 opportunity villages in the departments of Tillia and Tassara in the Tahoua region. They are mainly concentrated in the villages of Telemcess and Tillia. This may be linked to the fact that these villages are relatively secure and offer easy access to basic social services such as health, education, and water.

UNHCR and its partners continue to identify new GBV cases in Niger. All documented cases have benefitted from psychosocial support. The cases requiring specific and appropriate care were referred to the various partners and care structures. To prevent GBV cases, UNHCR and its partners conducted awareness sessions on risks and consequences, the referral mechanism, as well as on available care services.

In October, UNHCR and its partners continued the identification and follow up of child protection cases. 307 cases were identified and managed by case workers and through the community mechanisms. The most vulnerabilities identified were lack of access to education and documentation, child labors, abuse and exploitation. In addition, 6,884 persons were reached through awareness raising on child protection issues and referral mechanisms. Nine groups composed of 356 children and teenagers were supported through life skills activities in Maradi.

UNHCR and its partners continues to identify and document persons living with specific needs among the displaced people living in Niger. They benefitted from direct assistance or were referred to partners for appropriate care. Furthermore, UNHCR and its partners organized several sensitization sessions on prevention measures against Covid-19 and on the promotion of peaceful coexistence, reaching thousands of persons.

As of 31 October, the Sayam forage Camp was hosting 30,429 persons of concern to UNHCR, including 26,318 refugees, 3,907 Nigerien returnees and 204 asylum seekers. Refugees are mainly originating from Damasak and Geidam in Nigeria.

Local authorities with the support of UNHCR provided refugee attestations, and refugee identity cards to Nigerian refugees whose documents were expired or lost, as well as to new arrivals.

For security reasons and to cope with the sphere standards, UNHCR has relocated 3,833 households of 17,041 individuals to three “villages of opportunities” in Maradi region where protection services are available. These include 7,520 refugees in Chadakori: 5,193 in Dan Dadji Makaou and 4,328 in Garin Kaka. However, the recent regional authority measure suspended the relocation process until further notice.