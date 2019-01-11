Niger: Country Operation Update, December 2018

KEY INDICATORS

Operational Context

The key situations include:

The Mali situation: began in 2012 with the outbreak of conflict in northern Mali. The regions of Tillaberi and Tahoua bordering Mali and hosting most of the Malian refugees are increasingly affected by insecurity and terrorism. A State of Emergency was declared last year, extended and further expanded to areas bordering Burkina Faso this year. There are currently 55,540 Malian refugees in Niger. The Government of Niger and UNHCR seek to accelerate the socio-economic integration of these refugees and the closure of the camps through urbanization by the end of 2020.

The Nigeria situation: began in 2013, with the arrival of the first Nigerian refugees across the border fleeing Boko Haram. The situation deteriorated with the first attacks in Niger territory in 2015. There are almost 250,000 displaced persons in the region (including 118,868 refugees, 104,288 IDPs, 25,731 returnees). The majority live in spontaneous sites or with the local population, while UNHCR manages one refugee camp, with 15,136 people. In 2018, despite a complex security context, all actors agreed on the necessity to engage strongly in development oriented interventions. The Government of Niger, UNHCR and the World Bank are working closely in that direction. Additionally, an EU Trust Fund supported project is ongoing in Diffa region, aimed at supporting economic recovery and long term solutions through urbanization and the construction of durable housing.

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): The displaced population in the Diffa region is extremely mixed, including refugees, IDPs and returnees. However, the IDP situation in Niger has become more complex with increasing insecurity in the regions of Tillaberi and Tahoua, bordering Mali. In 2018, attacks and insecurity in the area have resulted in the internal displacement of at least 53,510 people. Protection monitoring, advocacy, capacity building and coordinated efforts with humanitarian actors are ongoing to ensure an adequate response to the situation.

Mixed Movements: Niger is a major crossroads of migratory movements northwards towards Libya, Algeria and the Mediterranean. These migratory flows constitute mixed movements, including economic migrants as well as persons in need of international protection. In Agadez, UNHCR works to identify asylum seekers within the migratory flows and works with the government, as well as IOM and NGOs to provide these persons with information and assistance. 1,647 persons, mostly Sudanese, are currently profiled by UNHCR in Agadez. 28% are minors and 163 are unaccompanied or separated children. The majority are currently seeking asylum in Niger. The situation has become more complex, with the addition of downward movements from Libya and Algeria. A new Humanitarian Centre is being built to accommodate and screen those seeking international protection. Over 1,000 asylum seekers are currently accommodated at the centre.