Niger Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #06 (28 May to 07 June 2020)

A decrease in the daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases was observed, with 4 regions with no cases reported in the last 10 days. On the other hand, the transmission remains active in the 3 most affected regions (Niamey, Zinder, Agadez), imported cases are still detected and 30 out of the 72 Health Districts in the country had reported at least 1 confirmed case. Considering the overall slowing down of the new cases, the Government decided to reopen school activities as of June 1st. UNICEF supported the back to school activities by providing the Ministry of Education with Education and WASH supplies, technical assistance, key messages about COVID-19 prevention and the development of a monitoring system based on RapidPro.