Niger
Niger Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #06 (28 May to 07 June 2020)
Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs
A decrease in the daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases was observed, with 4 regions with no cases reported in the last 10 days. On the other hand, the transmission remains active in the 3 most affected regions (Niamey, Zinder, Agadez), imported cases are still detected and 30 out of the 72 Health Districts in the country had reported at least 1 confirmed case. Considering the overall slowing down of the new cases, the Government decided to reopen school activities as of June 1st. UNICEF supported the back to school activities by providing the Ministry of Education with Education and WASH supplies, technical assistance, key messages about COVID-19 prevention and the development of a monitoring system based on RapidPro.
UNICEF continues to work closely with the Government and its partners to respond to the ongoing outbreak in the country, which is already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters). UNICEF assists particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH), in the field of risk communication/community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision. UNICEF is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (RCCE, IPC and logistics) at central and sub-national level and is an active member of the others. UNICEF is also participating to the UN COVID-19 crisis group. UNICEF has been appointed UN supply and procurement coordinator for COVID-19.