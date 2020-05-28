Niger Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #06 (11 to 27 May 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Despite the progressive slowing down of new cases registered, the epidemic is still ongoing: all the 8 regions of the country are affected, with a tendency for the disease to spread out from the capital and other main cities towards rural areas. So far, Niamey reported the highest number of cumulated cases, but Zinder is becoming the region with the most active transmission, with almost daily new cases. Considering the overall slowing down of the new cases, the Niger government decided to suspend some of the measures in place to control COVID-19 transmission and schools will resume their activities starting on 1st June. UNICEF continues to work closely with the Government and its partners to respond to the ongoing outbreak in the country, which is already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters). According with its updated response plan, UNICEF continues to support the Government, and particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH), in the field of risk communication/community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision. Moreover, the Country Office is closely working with the Ministry of Education to prepare the re-opening of schools and with Child Protection actors to ensure that the needs of children on the move are met. UNICEF is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (RCCE, IPC and logistics) at central and sub-national level and is an active member of the others. UNICEF is also participating to the UN COVID-19 crisis group.