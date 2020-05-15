Niger Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #05 (04 to 10 May 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Following the confirmation of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Niger, UNICEF has been working closely with the Government and its partners to step up the response and prevent further proliferation of the COVID-19 virus in the country, already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters). While all regions are touched by the pandemic, the most affected regions remain Niamey and Zinder, the last one recently presenting a rapid increase in the number of cases. According with its response plan, UNICEF continues to support the Government, and particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH), in the field of risk communication/community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision. Moreover, the Country Office is closely working with the Ministry of Education to ensure continuity of education to children during the school closure period and with Child Protection actors to ensure that the needs of children onthe move are met. UNICEF is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (RCCE, IPC and logistics) and is an active member of the others. UNICEF is also participating to the UN COVID-19 crisis group.