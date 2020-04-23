Niger Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report #02 (12 to 19 April 2020 )

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Following the confirmation of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Niger, UNICEF has been working closely with the Government and its partners to step up the response and prevent further proliferation of the COVID-19 virus in the country, already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters). UNICEF COVID19 response plan has been further revised to adapt to the evolving context: in-country transmission, also at sub-regional level, and rapid increase in the number of cases. UNICEF continues to support the Government, and particularly the Ministry of Health, in the field of risk communication/community engagement, infection prevention and control, supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision. Moreover, the Country Office is closely working with the Ministry of Education to identify and implement measures to ensure continuity of education to children during the school closure period and with Child Protection actors to ensure that the needs of children on the move are met as their vulnerability is exacerbated by extreme measures taken by destination countries. UNICEF is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (communication/community engagement, Infection Prevention and Control and logistics) and is an active member of the others. UNICEF is also participating to the UN pandemic coordination system.

The security situation remains a challenge: clashes between the population and security forces have been on the rise in all the main cities, mainly due to refusal by certain segments of the population to respect the COVID 19 confinement measures adopted by the government, particularly with regard to the limitations imposed on religious gatherings and prayer sites.

Situation in Numbers

648 COVID-19 confirmed cases

20 deaths

3,800,000 Children affected by COVID-19 school closures

US$ 17.2 M funding required